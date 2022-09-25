The coastguard was called yesterday evening to reports of a vessel aground at the foot of the cliff near the Headon Warren viewpoint.

Those on board were left stranded and injured, and emergency services - including two Isle of Wight coastguard teams, a rescue helicopter, an all weather RNLI boat, ambulances, and Hampshire police - scrambled to the scene.

The vessel the ‘Sully’ had run aground at 20 knots, leaving all six people on board requiring hospitalisation.

SCAS ambulance.

The Yarmouth coastguard transferred four casualties to the coastguard teams and ambulance waiting on shore, while the rescue 175 helicopter recovered the two others for onward care on the mainland.

After being lifted from the shore, the pair were conveyed to HM Coastguard’s Lee-on-Solent base.