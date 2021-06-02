Terry Reeve, 29, of Laburnum Road, Waterlooville, admitted cannabis drug-driving on the A27 at Farlington on November 11.

He was fined £120 with a £34 surcharge and £85 costs.

He was banned from driving for a year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Jason Tosh, 32, of Wendover Road, Havant, admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour causing harassment, alarm or distress on April 3 in Stockheath Lane.

He also admitted wo charges of being drunk and disorderly, with the second on May 10.

Magistrates imposed a six-month community order with alcohol treatment requirement.

He was fined £200 with a £95 surcharge and £85 costs.

Brian Wall, 71, of Tewkesbury Avenue, Fareham, admitted drink-driving in his street on April 3 and was fined £276 with a 17-month ban.

A breath test showed he had 81 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The legal limit is 35.

He must pay a £34 surcharge and £85 costs.

Shelley Kendrick, 38, of Malwood Close, Eastleigh, admitted five joint shoplifting thefts in Emsworth and Leigh Park in November and December last year.

She must pay £350 compensation.

Steven Dossett, 35, of Shadwell Road, Hilsea, admitted jointly stealing £146.65 worth of meat from Lidl at Ocean Retail Park on January 20.

Magistrates imposed a six-month conditional discharge with a £22 surcharge to pay.

READ NEXT: Latest crime news in Portsmouth and the surrounding areas

Bobbylee Dugdale, 37, of Percival Road, Fratton, admitted jointly stealing meat worth £146.65 from Lidl at Ocean Retail Park on January 20.

Magistrates imposed a six-month conditional discharge with a £22 surcharge to pay.

Daniel Harrison, 37, of Trinity Close, Haslar Road, Gosport, admitted drug-driving in Gosport Road, Fareham, with the cocaine breakdown product Benzoylecgonine in his blood on October 1.

He also admitted cocaine and cannabis drug-driving on the same day.

Magistrates banned him from driving for 23 months.

He was fined £120 with a £34 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Muhammad Khan, 75, of London Road, North End, admitted driving without insurance on October 19 last year in London Road.

He was fined £80 with a £34 surcharge and £85 costs.

Magistrates banned him from driving for six months.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron