Six-month ban for Portsmouth driver, 75 , who admitted driving without insurance
DEFENDANTS at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court have been sentenced for their crimes.
Terry Reeve, 29, of Laburnum Road, Waterlooville, admitted cannabis drug-driving on the A27 at Farlington on November 11.
He was fined £120 with a £34 surcharge and £85 costs.
He was banned from driving for a year.
Jason Tosh, 32, of Wendover Road, Havant, admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour causing harassment, alarm or distress on April 3 in Stockheath Lane.
He also admitted wo charges of being drunk and disorderly, with the second on May 10.
Magistrates imposed a six-month community order with alcohol treatment requirement.
He was fined £200 with a £95 surcharge and £85 costs.
Read More
Brian Wall, 71, of Tewkesbury Avenue, Fareham, admitted drink-driving in his street on April 3 and was fined £276 with a 17-month ban.
A breath test showed he had 81 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35.
He must pay a £34 surcharge and £85 costs.
Shelley Kendrick, 38, of Malwood Close, Eastleigh, admitted five joint shoplifting thefts in Emsworth and Leigh Park in November and December last year.
She must pay £350 compensation.
Steven Dossett, 35, of Shadwell Road, Hilsea, admitted jointly stealing £146.65 worth of meat from Lidl at Ocean Retail Park on January 20.
Magistrates imposed a six-month conditional discharge with a £22 surcharge to pay.
Bobbylee Dugdale, 37, of Percival Road, Fratton, admitted jointly stealing meat worth £146.65 from Lidl at Ocean Retail Park on January 20.
Magistrates imposed a six-month conditional discharge with a £22 surcharge to pay.
Daniel Harrison, 37, of Trinity Close, Haslar Road, Gosport, admitted drug-driving in Gosport Road, Fareham, with the cocaine breakdown product Benzoylecgonine in his blood on October 1.
He also admitted cocaine and cannabis drug-driving on the same day.
Magistrates banned him from driving for 23 months.
He was fined £120 with a £34 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
Muhammad Khan, 75, of London Road, North End, admitted driving without insurance on October 19 last year in London Road.
He was fined £80 with a £34 surcharge and £85 costs.
Magistrates banned him from driving for six months.
A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron
You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, with 70 per cent fewer adverts for less than 20p a day.