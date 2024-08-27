Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A sixth person has been arrested after a teenage boy sustained a stab wound to his torso during a serious assault.

An investigation was launched following a serious assault of a 18-year-old on August 22. The police were called shortly after 9pm to a report of an altercation taking place on the green area between Byron Road, Gerard Crescent and Burke Drive.

Officers patrolling nearby located an 18-year-old with a stab wound to his torso. He was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

Three 17-year-old boys from Southampton were arrested on suspicion of section 18 grievous bodily harm with intent and affray. A knife was seized from one of the boys and he was additionally arrested on suspicion of possession of a bladed article in a public place.

Police received a second call at 11:11pm on the same day, relating to the concern for the welfare of a 19-year-old man at an address on Boswell Close. The man later attended hospital for treatment for an injury to his hand.

The police believe the second report to be linked to the earlier incident, and two further people were arrested, a 19-year-old man on suspicion of affray and attempting to cause grievous bodily harm and a 17-year-old girl from Southampton on suspicion of section 18 grievous bodily harm with intent.

All six people have now been released from police custody under strict bail conditions until November 22 and 23.