The 12-year-old victim was waiting at a bus stop when a ‘slightly chubby’ adult came up behind him. At roughly 9.25am on Tuesday, the individual grabbed hold of the boy's arm and told him to ‘come with me’.

The incident happened in Windermere Avenue, just outside Millbrook Towers, Southampton. A statement from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘At 9.25am, a man came up behind him and grabbed hold of his arm, telling the boy to “come with me.”’

The 'slightly chubby' man with a 'scar' was punched in the ribs by the boy he grabbed at a bus stop. Picture: Habibur Rahman

After being touched, the boy punched the man in the ribs, who promptly let go of the child’s arm. The victim ran down Green Lane to try and get away, with the man following him on two separate occasions.

At around 9.30am, the kid managed to escape. Hampshire Constabulary are appealing for information to find the man responsible.

A statement said: ‘The man is described as being aged from 30 to 40, 5ft 11ins tall, white and of slightly chubby build. He has short, dark brown hair, and was wearing a waist length, dark blue raincoat.

‘He has a scar or a mark on his left cheek. Did you see what happened? Do you have dash cam, mobile, CCTV or ring doorbell footage showing the incident or moments before or after?