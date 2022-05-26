But Horne, 39, was not smiling as he was served up a nine-year jail term at Portsmouth Crown Court for the prolonged and savage rape on a woman around 1.30am on March 19.

Horne, who has a wife and child, launched into his brazen assault on the footbridge that crossed over Western Way, close to Fareham railway station.

His frenzied attack only stopped when he was kicked in the groin by the woman, described as ‘brave’ by judge Richard Shepherd.

Horne, of Broadacre Place, Fareham, responded by punching the woman in the face before smirking and running off.

The rape caused alarm in the community as Hampshire police launched its extensive investigation, led by the specialist Operation Amberstone team, to bring Horne to justice.

CCTV footage of the build-up to the incident and extensive enquiries helped identify the predator, who only had an old driving conviction to his name prior to the rape. ‘One of the most concerning features is the sheer unpredictability of the commission of the offence,’ judge Shepherd said.

During Horne’s struggle with the victim - as he battled to stop her speaking to friends on her phone - Horne unwittingly incriminated himself by leaving a fingerprint of his on the phone, providing an evidential link.

When police arrested Horne he was arrogant, telling officers: ‘I want to see what you’ve got.’

Prosecutor Richard Witcombe said: ‘He threw down the gauntlet.’

But it was not long before Horne changed his tune and admitted his guilt in the face of overwhelming evidence.

The previously respected man went on to tell a probation officer that he was sorry for his actions.

‘I hate myself for what I’ve done. I don’t want to make any excuses,’ he said.

‘I did a very, very bad thing and I’ve been incredibly selfish.’

Horne’s victim was in court to see him jailed. Despite her battles, the woman said she will ‘come out of this stronger’ before praising those who helped her.

‘Although I will never be back to my normal self, I will get better because of the amazing support around me from friends, family, work colleagues and the police. I cannot thank them enough,’ she said.

Judge Shepherd said the offence had caused ‘every young woman to look over their shoulder’.

Following the sentencing, detective chief inspector Roger Wood, said: ‘This was a truly awful crime that has had a significant impact on the woman involved.

‘I want to commend her for the bravery she has shown. The fact that Horne is now in prison is testament to her courage in speaking out and assisting police with this investigation.

‘No one in our community should ever be in a position where they do not feel safe walking the streets. For someone to be targeted and assaulted in this way is abhorrent and will never be tolerated by police.

‘Horne is an evil and predatory man. It is clear that his actions shocked the community, and I hope residents are reassured that officers worked tirelessly to put this man behind bars where he belongs.’

