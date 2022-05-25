John Horne, 39, was jailed for nine years at Portsmouth Crown Court for two counts of rape and and assault occasioning actual bodily harm following the terrifying incident that has ‘changed’ his victim’s life.

The attack happened after the woman was walking along West Street after enjoying a night out in Fareham when the predator approached her before making threats just after 1am on March 19.

John Horne , 39, has been jailed for nine years for raping a woman on a footbridge in Fareham May 25, 2022

On the footbridge that crossed over Western Way, close to Fareham railway station, she was raped during an ordeal that lasted around 40 minutes.

The ‘degrading’ assault, which saw her raped twice, only ended when she kicked Horne in the groin. He then punched her in the face.

Horne ‘smirked’ before running off to leave his victim before she stumbled across help.

The woman, 22, was praised for her bravery after appearing in court to see her attacker jailed.

Horne, wearing a shirt and tie, was motionless after receiving the sentence before he was taken down by security guards.

Judge Richard Shepherd told Horne he had ‘isolated’ his victim before committing the ‘horrendous offence’.

‘You attacked her and threatened her and her family. You terrorised her and punched her in the face and raped her,’ he said.

He added: ‘It was a prolonged incident where you raped her continuously. You used violence against her and made personal threats and threats to her family to secure her co-operation.’

Speaking of the impact of the offence, the judge said: ‘Your attack has had a devastating effect on her. She showed bravery in stark contrast to your cowardice.’

Judge Shepherd went on to call the offence ‘sick’ with a ‘high degree of degradation’ and told Horne: ‘Only you know why you did the offence.’

The victim, in a personal statement read out to the court, said: ‘Who would have thought a night out with your best friends would change your life?’

She described being known for her ‘smiley’ nature but was now someone who suffered with anxiety and was ‘scared’.

‘Whenever I go out I no longer find myself laughing. I’m on edge about who’s around me,’ she said.

Horne, of Broadacre Place in Fareham, will serve two-thirds of his nine-year jail term.

Andrea Hills, CPS Wessex senior Crown prosecutor, said: ‘John Horne initially denied any involvement in this dreadful attack, but soon changed his story when confronted by the overwhelming evidence gathered during the police investigation.

‘The victim has shown incredible courage and bravery for supporting the prosecution of a stranger who attacked her in such shocking circumstances.

‘I hope that today’s sentence will go some way to help her recover from the horrendous ordeal and trauma she has experienced.