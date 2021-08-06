Officers were called to Somers Road at 1.30pm on Thursday, after reports of a serious assault.

Police found a man in his 30s with a stab wound to his abdomen.

He was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital and has now been discharged.

Police in Somers Road, Somers Town in Portsmouth on August 5, 2021. Picture: Stuart Vaizey

Police are keen to hear from witnesses or anyone who has CCTV, dash cam, or Ring Doorbell footage, according to Portsmouth Chief Inspector Robert Mitchell.

He added: ‘We do understand that incidents of this nature can be extremely concerning for the local community, however we want to reassure our residents that we are doing everything that we can today to locate the person responsible and are following a number of solid lines of enquiry.

‘Officers remain in the area today carrying out their enquiries. Do come and speak to them if you have any concerns or information that may help.’

Anyone with information is asked to call the police 101, quoting reference number 44210310943.

