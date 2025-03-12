Somerstown man who groped woman at address appears in court

A Somerstown man who groped a woman at an address has appeared in court.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Aaron Webb admitted sexually assaulting the female on 20 November 2022 at an address in St Pauls Road, Southsea, when he appeared before Portsmouth Magistrates' Court.

The court heard that Webb, 36, of Somers Road, had "intentionally touched a woman aged 16 or over and that touching was sexual when she did not consent and you did not reasonably believe that she was consenting".

Magistrates remanded Webb on conditional bail. The case was adjourned for sentencing, with the next hearing scheduled for 19 March.