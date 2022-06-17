Amran Ahmed, 31, and Amy Willard, 28, were sentenced to five years and two years in prison respectively.

Ahmed, of St Denys Road, Southampton, pleaded guilty at Southampton Crown Court yesterday to being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug and concealing criminal property – and was sentenced to five years.

Amran Ahmed - pictured - and Amy Willard both pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug, cocaine. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary.

Willard, of Shakespeare Drive, Totton, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug and transferring criminal property.

She was sentenced to two years in prison, suspended for two years, and ordered to complete 120 hours of unpaid work.

Police stopped a hire vehicle on July 27, 2020, at 2.30pm, on the drive of Ahmed’s address, then in Winchester Road, Southampton.

Ahmed was in the vehicle, and Willard was stood next to another red car parked on the drive.

Both were searched by officers and had their mobile phones confiscated.

A bag of white powder was discovered under the red car, tested and found to contain cocaine worth £3,000.

During searches at the couple’s home, £14,000 of luxury items were seized, including Moncler jackets, Louboutin shoes, Louis Vuitton belts and bags, gold jewellery and a Rolex watch.

Their mobiles were examined – containing a large volume of messages connected to the supply of cocaine.

Ahmed was referred to as ‘Blanco the barber’ and asked his customers for reviews of the drugs he was selling ‘like Trip Advisor’.

Examination of their bank accounts revealed that Ahmed had declared no income to Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC) since the 2017/18 tax year.

Willard does not have a declared income, but despite this, there were large transactions on their accounts.

This included £68,492 being paid into Ahmed’s account between January 2019 and August 2020 and Willard sending him £41,649 between 13 September 2019 and 20 November 2020.

PC Chael Essery, who led the investigation, said: ‘Ahmed and Willard lived a lavish lifestyle funded by the proceeds of dealing cocaine.

‘But they now face a much less luxurious future as a consequence of their crimes.

‘There is a grim reality lurking beneath this flashy exterior: a world of organised crime, serious violence, exploitation of vulnerable adults whose homes are taken over by drug gangs and young children who are forced to run these drugs.