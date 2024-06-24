Southampton: Man arrested after girl, 13, seriously injured in motorcyle crash - Hampshire police appeal
and live on Freeview channel 276
A Hampshire police investigation is underway after a collision involving a motorcycle and a teenage girl in Southampton.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Police were called just after 5.45pm to the incident just off Porlock Road. A 13-year-old girl has suffered serious injuries and has been taken to hospital for treatment. As part of our initial enquiries, we have arrested a 39-year-old man from Southampton on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, grievous bodily harm with intent and driving when alcohol level above limit. He remains in custody at this time. As part of our investigation, we want to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, particularly anyone with CCTV footage or dash cam footage from the area.”
You can do this by calling 101, quoting the reference 44240264590, or by submitting information on the Hampshire police website www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/