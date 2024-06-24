Police have arrested a man after a teenage girl was seriously injured in a crash involving a motorcycle.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Police were called just after 5.45pm to the incident just off Porlock Road. A 13-year-old girl has suffered serious injuries and has been taken to hospital for treatment. As part of our initial enquiries, we have arrested a 39-year-old man from Southampton on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, grievous bodily harm with intent and driving when alcohol level above limit. He remains in custody at this time. As part of our investigation, we want to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, particularly anyone with CCTV footage or dash cam footage from the area.”