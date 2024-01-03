Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Elvis Williams, 63, of Mosaic Close in Southampton, appeared at Southampton Crown Court yesterday (Tuesday 2 January), where he was sentenced to 13 years in prison for his offences against a woman in her 60s.

Williams had previously pleaded guilty to two assaults on the victim, denying the charges of coercive and controlling behaviour, rape and intentional strangulation. A jury found him guilty of all offences at Southampton Crown Court on Friday 28 July following a five day trial. The court heard how on Saturday 4 March the victim ran from her home and asked for assistance from a nearby dog walker having been assaulted by Williams. Police were called and the victim told them that Williams had punched her a number of times and forced her to have sex with him.

She also reported how he had previously strangled her until she couldn’t breathe.

Officers arrested Williams and he was subsequently charged with rape, intentional strangulation, engaging in controlling/coercive behaviour and two counts of assault.

In a statement read to the court, the victim said: “There are times that I wake up in the middle of the night and feel really anxious, expecting Elvis to come into the room, but then I remind myself that he cannot do this anymore. Whilst Elvis has been held on remand, life has been calm and more straightforward. I have been able to focus on my employment, hobbies and friends and family. My mum has said she has noticed a definite change in me, saying that I seem happier.”

Police Staff Investigator Keely Osborne, who led the investigation, said: “The survivor of Williams’ despicable crimes has shown unwavering bravery throughout this investigation and the court process and I cannot thank her enough for this. Without her courage, firstly in reporting what happened to her and secondly during the criminal justice process, we would not have secured these guilty verdicts. I sincerely hope that this result helps her to move forward with her life free of fear. I would also like to express my sincere thanks to the members of the public who came forward to give eyewitness accounts and statements. Their support was vital in ensuring this conviction.

“I hope that this sentence demonstrates how hard we are working to make sure offenders of this nature are jailed, such as Williams, who is now behind bars for his catalogue of abuse and cannot harm another woman. If you have experienced something similar and feel that you are a victim of domestic abuse, rape and other sexual offences it’s never too late to tell us and we urge you not to suffer in silence. Please call the police or a domestic abuse support service. You will be listened to and you will be supported.

“If in seeing this verdict, you too believe you may have been a victim of controlling and coercive behaviour, sexual or physical abuse by Elvis Williams, we ask that you come forward. We appreciate that this may be difficult for you, but we are keen to see that further justice is served if he has exploited other women.”

If you are a survivor of domestic abuse in Southampton, Yellow Door, a local charity, can offer you a range of help and support. Visit their website, yellowdoor.org.uk or contact them on 023 8063 6312 to find out more.

If you believe you’ve been a victim of Williams’ specifically, please call 101 quoting reference 44230088285/Op Legislation. You can also report online via https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/.

