The sentence comes after Kane Pollard, aged 25 of Frome Road, Southampton, pleaded guilty to the following offences:

Possession of a prohibited smooth-bore gun

Possession of a prohibited firearm

Possession of an offensive weapon in a public place

Possession of a firearm without a firearm certificate

Possession of a controlled drug of Class B

Possession of criminal property

Being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug of Class B

Possession of a prohibited weapon

Possession of a prohibited weapon

The man was arrested after firearms were found buried in some Southampton woodland.

Pollard appeared at Southampton Crown Court today (Thursday 19 October) where he was sentenced to six years and four months in prison.The court heard how on Thursday 9 February of this year, police were called to a report that three firearms had been located buried in an area of woodland off Mansbridge Road.

Officers attended and recovered the firearms, which were confirmed as an air cartridge revolver, a double-barrelled 16-bore shotgun and a self-loading 12-bore shotgun. DNA analysis of the firearms led enquiries to Pollard, and a warrant was carried out at his address on Frome Road.

Shotgun cartridges, £4000 in cash, a stun gun disguised as a torch and drug paraphernalia were found in an airing cupboard at the address, while a meat cleaver, knuckle dusters, nunchucks, a large rusted knife, a machete, cannabis, two iPhones and a further £280 in cash was discovered.

A spokesperson from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary's Western Criminal Investigation Department, who led the investigation, said: “It goes without saying, but firearms are extremely dangerous and have the potential to cause harm in our local communities.

“Whilst Pollard hasn’t revealed what his intentions were for the weapons found, the risk of harm to himself or others could have been significant had we not discovered what he was involved in.

“We welcome today’s sentence and hope it reassures Southampton residents that we take all reports of firearms and other weapons extremely seriously and will do everything we can to get them, and those involved in them, off the streets to keep our communities safe.If you have any concerns around someone who may be involved with firearms or other weapons and related criminality, you can call 101 or visit https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/soh/seen-or-heard/.