A Southampton man has been sentenced to two and a half years in prison after stealing a large quantity of a medical grade drug from the hospital he had been working at.

The court heard how between April 2021 and June 2022 Winwright stole a large quantity, of an unknown value, of the medical grade anaesthetic Propofol from Southampton General Hospital, where he was employed as an anaesthetist.

A large quantity of Propofol, which is not available on prescription and is used as a medical grade drug only, was located at Winwright’s address in April 2022 and seized by police.

Paul Winwright, 40, has been sentenced to prison for two and a half years following the theft of a large quantity of Propofol which he stole whilst working at Southampton General Hospital. He pleaded guilty at a hearing at Southampton Crown Court on October 18 2023 and was sentenced to prison on November 23, 2023.

Two months later, on June 29, 2022, officers stopped a car driving erratically on the A34 near Sutton Scotney and Winwright was arrested as the driver of the vehicle.

A search was carried out under Section 32 of the Police and Criminal Evidence Act 1984 and the police discovered syringes and a large quantity of empty, used and full bottles of Propofol, which was seized from the car.

Winwright’s mobile phone was seized and analysed as part of the investigation into the discovery and various notes were found in which he had written about the fact that he had stolen Propofol from the hospital and injected himself with it, on some occasions while a young child was in his care outside of work.

Following an extensive and complex investigation Winwright was charged with theft by an employee, neglect and engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour.

Police Staff Investigator Jade Elkins, who led the investigation, said: “Winwright’s behaviour showed a complete disregard for those around him and those entrusted to his care. His sustained period of theft has had an unnecessary and significant impact on our valued National Health Service and I am pleased that he will now face the consequences of his actions while receiving the support he needs.

“There was a very real risk that Winwright’s behaviour would have seriously harmed either himself or those around him, on top of the harm and impact already caused, if it continued.

“I would like to express my sincere thanks to the victims of Winwright’s neglect and coercive and controlling behaviour for telling us what had happened to them and for their support throughout the investigation and court process. Without their courage we would not have secured this outcome.