News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Southampton men arrested for burglary after Honda Jazz and Skoda Superb stolen from driveway in Fareham

TWO men have been detained after two cars were stolen in Fareham.

By Freddie Webb
Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 11:07 am

Officers arrested the pair, aged 18 and 21, following the burglary in William Price Gardens.

A black Skoda Superb and a black Honda Jazz were taken from a driveway in the early hours of Monday morning, at 5am.

Read More

Read More
Two cars stolen as raiders break into Fareham house
A house was burgled from William Price Gardens, Fareham, with two cars being taken from the driveway. Picture: Google Street View.

Most Popular

Both men have been released under investigation by police, who are appealing for more information.

A Fareham police statement said: ‘We're continuing to investigate and encourage anyone with information, or who has seen the vehicles that were stolen, to get in touch with us.

‘The vehicles are a black Honda Jazz (registration number ending UHN) and black Skoda Superb (registration number ending ZNW).

SEE ALSO: Ditched Southsea stalker jailed for tormenting ex-partner

‘As part of enquiries two men from Southampton – aged 18 and 21 respectively – have been arrested on suspicion of burglary.

‘They've been released from custody but remain under investigation while our enquiries continue.’

People can submit information via 101, quoting 44220351199.

News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Follow us