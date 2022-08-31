Southampton men arrested for burglary after Honda Jazz and Skoda Superb stolen from driveway in Fareham
TWO men have been detained after two cars were stolen in Fareham.
Officers arrested the pair, aged 18 and 21, following the burglary in William Price Gardens.
A black Skoda Superb and a black Honda Jazz were taken from a driveway in the early hours of Monday morning, at 5am.
Both men have been released under investigation by police, who are appealing for more information.
A Fareham police statement said: ‘We're continuing to investigate and encourage anyone with information, or who has seen the vehicles that were stolen, to get in touch with us.
‘The vehicles are a black Honda Jazz (registration number ending UHN) and black Skoda Superb (registration number ending ZNW).
‘As part of enquiries two men from Southampton – aged 18 and 21 respectively – have been arrested on suspicion of burglary.
‘They've been released from custody but remain under investigation while our enquiries continue.’
People can submit information via 101, quoting 44220351199.