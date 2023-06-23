News you can trust since 1877
Southsea attempted murder: Osborne Road cordoned off after man arrested on suspicion of trying to kill woman

Part of a Southsea road has been cordoned off after a man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder this morning.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 11:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 12:05 BST

Police tape and emergency vehicles blocked off part of Osborne Road after a woman in her 20s was assaulted by a man and left seriously injured.

A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and attempting to cause grievous bodily harm after a police pursuit.

A teddy bear is lying on the pavement inside the taped-off zone.

Police were called at 6.43am on June 23, 2023 to a report that a woman had been assaulted by a man in Osborne Road, Southsea. Officers attended the scene and found a woman in her 20s with serious injuries. She has been taken to hospital for treatment. After a short pursuit, a 29-year-old man from Southsea was arrested in Villiers Road on suspicion of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm and attempted murder. This is being treated as an isolated incident with no further risk to the community. Picture: Sarah StandingPolice were called at 6.43am on June 23, 2023 to a report that a woman had been assaulted by a man in Osborne Road, Southsea. Officers attended the scene and found a woman in her 20s with serious injuries. She has been taken to hospital for treatment. After a short pursuit, a 29-year-old man from Southsea was arrested in Villiers Road on suspicion of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm and attempted murder. This is being treated as an isolated incident with no further risk to the community. Picture: Sarah Standing
A spokesperson for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘We were called at 6.43am this morning to a report that a woman had been assaulted by a man in Osborne Road, Southsea.

‘Officers attended the scene and found a woman in her 20s with serious injuries. She has been taken to hospital for treatment.

‘After a short pursuit, a 29-year-old man from Southsea was arrested in Villiers Road on suspicion of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm and attempted murder.

‘This is being treated as an isolated incident with no further risk to the community.’

Police are appealing for witnesses – anyone with information about the incident or the circumstances surrounding it can get in contact by calling 101 quoting reference 44230249666.

Also if anyone has any dash cam footage that captured the incident, get in contact with the police.

Alternatively report information on the police website. Click the link for more information.