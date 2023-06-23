A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and attempting to cause grievous bodily harm after a police pursuit.

A teddy bear is lying on the pavement inside the taped-off zone.

A spokesperson for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘We were called at 6.43am this morning to a report that a woman had been assaulted by a man in Osborne Road, Southsea.

‘Officers attended the scene and found a woman in her 20s with serious injuries. She has been taken to hospital for treatment.

‘After a short pursuit, a 29-year-old man from Southsea was arrested in Villiers Road on suspicion of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm and attempted murder.

‘This is being treated as an isolated incident with no further risk to the community.’

Police are appealing for witnesses – anyone with information about the incident or the circumstances surrounding it can get in contact by calling 101 quoting reference 44230249666.