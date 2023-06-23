News you can trust since 1877
Three cars crash in Fareham

Three cars collided yesterday evening in an incident which saw a busy road closed for about two hours.
By Joe Buncle
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 10:02 BST- 1 min read

Hampshire police are investigating the incident, which saw the closure of Longfield Avenue in Fareham last night

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: ‘We were called at 4.43pm yesterday (22 June) to a road traffic collision on Longfield Avenue involving three cars. Minor injuries were reported.’

Hampshire police dealt with the three-car crash on the Fareham road.
Drivers were warned to expect delays while the road was closed between Fort Fareham Road and B3385 Newfield Lane.

