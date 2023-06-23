Three cars crash in Fareham
Three cars collided yesterday evening in an incident which saw a busy road closed for about two hours.
By Joe Buncle
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 10:02 BST- 1 min read
Hampshire police are investigating the incident, which saw the closure of Longfield Avenue in Fareham last night
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: ‘We were called at 4.43pm yesterday (22 June) to a road traffic collision on Longfield Avenue involving three cars. Minor injuries were reported.’
Drivers were warned to expect delays while the road was closed between Fort Fareham Road and B3385 Newfield Lane.