Officers gave chase to a male before a 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and attempting to cause grievous bodily harm after a police pursuit as the female was rushed to hospital.

Police were called at 6.43am on June 23, 2023 to a report that a woman had been assaulted by a man in Osborne Road, Southsea. Picture: Sarah Standing (230623-5493)

Police have now confirmed the man has been bailed until September 24 while the woman is still recovering in hospital. ‘She is still in hospital but is not in a serious condition,’ a police spokesman said.

A force spokesman said on Friday: ‘We were called at 6.43am this morning to a report that a woman had been assaulted by a man in Osborne Road, Southsea. Officers attended the scene and found a woman in her 20s with serious injuries. She has been taken to hospital for treatment.

‘After a short pursuit, a 29-year-old man from Southsea was arrested in Villiers Road on suspicion of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm and attempted murder. This is being treated as an isolated incident with no further risk to the community.’

Police are appealing for witnesses – anyone with information about the incident or the circumstances surrounding it can get in contact by calling 101 quoting reference 44230249666.

Police were called at 6.43am on June 23, 2023 to a report that a woman had been assaulted by a man in Osborne Road, Southsea. Picture: Sarah Standing (230623-8781)

Also if anyone has any dash cam footage that captured the incident, get in contact with the police.