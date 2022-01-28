Mareus Grigore, 42, of Selborne Terrace, Southsea, appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court today having been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent and affray.

The court heard how on Saturday, June 6, Grigore was involved in a physical and violent altercation at an address on Manners Road, Southsea, just before midnight with members of a multi-occupancy property.

A 32-year-old man from Southsea was confronted and assaulted by Grigore and another man following an argument at the address.

The court heard how the victim was struck in the face with an axe causing a deep laceration to his face as a result.

Officers arrested Grigore and he was later charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent and affray.

Today he was sentenced to four years and six months in prison after being found guilty of the offence, as well as being ordered to serve 12 months for the affray offence – which runs concurrently.

Investigating officer Detective Sergeant Tuck said: ‘This was a very serious and extremely violent attack on one individual.

‘The outcome could have been far worse for the victim had the attack not stopped – and we must praise the victims and witnesses for co-operating during our enquiries and providing evidence which has helped us to secure today’s conviction.

‘Assaults of this nature will not be tolerated in our local communities and we take all reports of assaults extremely seriously.

‘I hope that this case sends a clear message that we will investigate thoroughly and prosecute anyone who is involved in this kind of serious incident and bring them to justice.’

A 33-year-old man from Portsmouth charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent and affray relating to the incident had previously been found not guilty at court.

