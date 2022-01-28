Residents in Rowner say they have been facing ‘intimidating’ anti-social behaviour from youths near a shopping precinct, which led to two-day dispersal order in the area bordered by Grange Road, Rowner Road and the Alver River from last Sunday.

The dispersal order was authorised in response to issues around the areas of Ark Royal House, Alver Valley School, and Mandarin Way.

Police have been called out to reports of what is believed to be the same group of youths congregating in the area, throwing eggs at properties, climbing on the school roof, and becoming shouting abuse at people.

Residents have reported anti-social behaviour around a shopping precinct in Rowner, Gosport.

Now police say they have been working with the parents of those involved to address the problem, saying that the families have been ‘very supportive’ of the police involvement.

In a series of social media messages, the representative from the force said: ‘Following recent posts about the introduction of 48-hour dispersal orders in Rowner and Bridgemary, officers have... been completing patrols and moving on groups in both areas.

‘Several officers have been flying the flag on the BRT route and surrounding area...dispersing a group in Alver Village Square.

‘Parents of the youngsters present, who were subsequently visited, were very supportive of our actions and intervention, with one dad quickly establishing that his child was involved in a recent incident inside one of the shops.

‘The youth concerned has since received a Community Resolution and been taken to the shop by his dad to apologise in person to the staff there.’

The 12-year-old boy was made to apologise after incidents in the shopping area’s Subway branch over the last week.

The anti-social behaviour saw a group of youths come into the sandwich shop and start throwing ice and being abusive to staff, as well as stealing a bottle of hand sanitiser and smashing it on the floor outside the shop.

The boy was spoken to at home in front of his dad, and admitted to being involved in the disturbances and stealing the hand sanitiser.

Last year saw a group of Portsmouth parents were applauded by the community after they identified their children as being involved in a break-in at the Southsea Model Village – leading to the youths apologising and volunteering to make-up for their behaviour.

Anyone who sees anti-social behaviour is encouraged by police to contact them on on 101, or make a report online at.hampshire.police.uk/ro/report.

Residents should dial 999 if a crime is in progress.

