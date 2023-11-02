Police officers have now identified the man whose body was found on Southsea beach this week, as the investigation into the circumstances of his death continues.

Police were called to Eastern Parade at 6.39am on Tuesday, October 31 to a report that the body of a man had been found. This led to the closure of an area of Southsea Beach near to the Coffee Cup while officers carried out a search.

Now police have confirmed they have been able to identify the man, who they said was from Portsmouth, and are continuing to investigate the cause of his death.

A body was found on the seafront in Southsea on Tuesday.

A police spokesperson said: “We attended the scene and remained there throughout the day, appealing to the public for help when our initial enquiries were not able to identify him.

“We have now identified the man, who was in his 30s and from Portsmouth, and his family have been informed.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained and an investigation into the circumstances remains ongoing.