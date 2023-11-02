News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation

Southsea body on the beach: Police identify the body of a man who was found on the beach

Police officers have now identified the man whose body was found on Southsea beach this week, as the investigation into the circumstances of his death continues.
By Kelly Brown
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 20:23 GMT
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 20:29 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police were called to Eastern Parade at 6.39am on Tuesday, October 31 to a report that the body of a man had been found. This led to the closure of an area of Southsea Beach near to the Coffee Cup while officers carried out a search.

FOR MORE READ: Police not ruling out foul play as force launch appeal

Now police have confirmed they have been able to identify the man, who they said was from Portsmouth, and are continuing to investigate the cause of his death.

A body was found on the seafront in Southsea on Tuesday.A body was found on the seafront in Southsea on Tuesday.
A body was found on the seafront in Southsea on Tuesday.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A police spokesperson said: “We attended the scene and remained there throughout the day, appealing to the public for help when our initial enquiries were not able to identify him.

“We have now identified the man, who was in his 30s and from Portsmouth, and his family have been informed.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained and an investigation into the circumstances remains ongoing.

“We would like to sincerely thank everybody who helped to share our appeal and phoned in with information. Your assistance is always very much appreciated.”