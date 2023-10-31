Police have closed a section of Southsea beach this morning after a man’s body was discovered.

Emergency services – including several police vehicles, a fire rescue unit and Coastguard search and rescue personnel – are currently on the seafront, in the Eastney Esplanade area.

NOW READ: Police find dead body in search for missing Whiteley woman

A section of the beach, near the Coffee Cup cafe, has been cordoned off and a search operation appears to be underway. Coastguard personnel were also seen walking along the beach, beyond the taped off area and towards South Parade Pier.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We were called at 6.39am today (Tuesday 31 October) to a report that a body had been located on the beach on Eastern Parade in Portsmouth.

“Officers have attended the scene and remain there at the current time.”

More details to follow.

1 . Body found on beach A body was found on the seafront this morning, with emergency services calleed to the scene. Photo: - Photo Sales

2 . Body found on beach A body was found on the seafront this morning, with emergency services calleed to the scene. Photo: - Photo Sales

3 . Body found on beach A body was found on the seafront this morning, with emergency services called to the scene. Photo: - Photo Sales