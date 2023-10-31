News you can trust since 1877
Man's body found on Portsmouth beach as police shut section of seafront with coastguard and fire rescue units on scene

Police have closed a section of Southsea beach this morning after a man’s body was discovered.
By Joe Buncle
Published 31st Oct 2023, 08:59 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2023, 13:09 GMT

Emergency services – including several police vehicles, a fire rescue unit and Coastguard search and rescue personnel – are currently on the seafront, in the Eastney Esplanade area.

A section of the beach, near the Coffee Cup cafe, has been cordoned off and a search operation appears to be underway. Coastguard personnel were also seen walking along the beach, beyond the taped off area and towards South Parade Pier.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We were called at 6.39am today (Tuesday 31 October) to a report that a body had been located on the beach on Eastern Parade in Portsmouth.

“Officers have attended the scene and remain there at the current time.”

More details to follow.

Related topics:PolicePortsmouth