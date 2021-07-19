More than five police vehicles and a Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance were at the scene outside the Portsmouth Naval Memorial at around 9.30pm tonight.

Nearby residents contacted The News with reports that the emergency services were responding to a stabbing.

Footage seen by The News shows paramedics attending to an individual on a stretcher, with what appears to be blood running down the stones of the war memorial.

Police attending to a serious incident in Southsea Common.

Hampshire Constabulary have been contacted for more information.

