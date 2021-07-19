Southsea Common sees serious incident with more than five police cars attending Portsmouth Naval Memorial
A LARGE police presence and an air ambulance have been called out to Southsea Common, with reports of a stabbing.
Monday, 19th July 2021, 10:43 pm
Updated
Monday, 19th July 2021, 10:49 pm
More than five police vehicles and a Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance were at the scene outside the Portsmouth Naval Memorial at around 9.30pm tonight.
Nearby residents contacted The News with reports that the emergency services were responding to a stabbing.
Footage seen by The News shows paramedics attending to an individual on a stretcher, with what appears to be blood running down the stones of the war memorial.
Hampshire Constabulary have been contacted for more information.