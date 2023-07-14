News you can trust since 1877
Southsea drug dealer who caused Portsmouth residents misery by selling Class A and B substances jailed

A drug dealer who caused misery to residents by selling substances in Portsmouth has been jailed
By Freddie Webb
Published 14th Jul 2023, 18:22 BST- 2 min read

Daniel Fisher, 48, pleaded guilty to supplying drugs drugs at Portsmouth Crown Court on Wednesday (July 12) after masses of substances were found in a police search. Court heard patrolling officers saw a suspected drug deal between Fisher, of Elm Grove, Southsea, and another male in Newcome Road, Kingston, on May 24.

Fisher was stopped and searched under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971, with an address connected to him being examined under Section 32 of the Police and Criminal Evidence Act 1984.

Daniel Fisher, 48, of Elm Grove, Southsea, was handed a three year and four month sentence at Portsmouth Crown Court for possessing and selling Class A and B drugs. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary/César Moreno Huerta.Daniel Fisher, 48, of Elm Grove, Southsea, was handed a three year and four month sentence at Portsmouth Crown Court for possessing and selling Class A and B drugs. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary/César Moreno Huerta.
Cannabis, cocaine, a plethora of drug paraphernalia, and £3540 in cash, were all seized from the property – Fisher was then arrested and charged.

He pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A and a controlled drug of Class B. Fisher was handed a three year and four month prison term.

T/Detective Constable Becky Deacon, of Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary’s Eastern Criminal Investigation Department (CID), led the investigation. She said: ‘I would like to praise the efforts of officers from our CID, response and Integrated Offender Management Team​s who have worked together to secure this result.

‘Drug supply causes harm and misery to our communities and is linked to acquisitive crime such as burglary, shoplifting and theft, as well as some of the most serious violence we see.

Daniel Fisher, 48, of Elm Grove, Southsea. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.Daniel Fisher, 48, of Elm Grove, Southsea. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.
‘We will continue targeting drug-related harm and the associated violence that comes with it, keeping up the pressure on those known locally as being involved in this kind of activity. We want you to know that we will relentlessly pursue criminals so that their lives, not those of local people, are a misery.’

The police issued a statement encouraging anyone who sees or hears about any drug activity to come forwards and report it. ‘We encourage anyone who suspects drug related activity to be taking place in their neighbourhood to report it to us,’ they said.

‘Every piece of information helps us to build a stronger intelligence picture and allows us to take action.’ Anyone with information is advised to call 101, submit an online report via the police website, or send information to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111, or reporting it online.

