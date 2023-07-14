Feckless yobs were seen brawling in the terraces during Pompey friendly against Bognor Regis on July 11 at Nyewood Lane. Pictured are screenshots from a video showing the fight.

Shocking social media footage showed young hooligans brawling in one of the stands during the Blues’ friendly against Bognor Regis FC. The fight broke out at Nyewood Lane on July 11 and has been shared across Twitter.

One video, with currently just over 67,000 views, shows youths throwing punches and kicking each other. A Bognor spokesman said: ‘The club is aware of a video circulating on social media. We utterly condemn any violence and antisocial behaviour.

‘We have spoken to police about the matter and will continue to help them with their enquiries. We want to place on record our gratitude to our excellent team of stewards, whose actions helped quell the disturbance very quickly.’ The match ended in a 1-1 draw, with Pompey midfielder Joe Morrell scoring from the penalty spot.