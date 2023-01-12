Harrison Drage, 20, of Seaway Crescent, Southsea, was spared jail after appearing at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court. The ‘weirdo’ was caught out by the suspicious woman who found the mobile phone hidden in a bathroom between bottles in the shower.

The diminutive defendant was handed a 12-week jail term suspended for 12 months and must register with police for the next seven years as part of his sex offender terms. The deviant Peeping Tom, who was also slapped with a five-year restraining order and told to pay his victim £250 compensation, admitted a charge of voyeurism – which included ‘recording another person doing a private act with the intention you would obtain sexual gratification’.

Drage, who must also complete 20 rehabilitation days as punishment for his voyeurism, was caught by the woman on December 31, 2021, when she visited an address in Portsmouth and needed to use the toilet. ‘He was on the sofa and shot upstairs and said he had to sort stuff out when I said I had to go to toilet,’ the woman told The News.

‘When he came out the toilet he was being weird. I got the vibe that something was a bit off. When I got in the toilet I looked round and saw the phone hidden in the shower between bottles. I looked at the phone and saw him on the video setting it up. I felt violated. I don’t know how long it was going on for. He’s such a weirdo.’

The complainant also claimed Drage had been ‘harassing me for years trying to obtain nude images’ and ‘would always turn up at my house’.

Reflecting on her ordeal and Drage’s sentence, the woman added: ‘I feel he got away with it and should have gone to prison. I’m sure he’s been doing it for years. He used his disability to get off.

