As previously reported, on Saturday, April 27 a fire started on the second floor of a terraced property in Elm Grove but it quickly moved to the roof. Video footage shows the severity of the fire as smoke and flames soared into the sky. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue firefighters used three hose reels and two jets to tackle the blaze - but it reignited the following morning. Four door supervisors from Vespasian Security sprung to action during the incident to assist with the evcacuation of local people.

Police were spotted on the scene yesterday after the shocking discovery and today (April 30), a Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson confirmed that “enquiries are ongoing.” No arrests have been made so far.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Just after 11:15pm on Saturday 27 April, officers joined colleagues from Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service at a fire at a property in Elm Grove, Southsea. Residents from the surrounding flats were temporarily relocated to local business premises and no injuries have been reported. Whilst in attendance, we were informed of a suspected cannabis factory in the property. An investigation has been launched into the cause of the fire and the possible cannabis factory. No arrests have been made at this time. Officers will be remaining in the area whilst enquiries continue.”