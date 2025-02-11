A Southsea grandma has denied claims of coercive control over a period of seven years after appearing in court.

Portsmouth Crown Court | Solent News & Photo Agency

Sally White, 70, of Lidiard Gardens, appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court after being charged with coercive control against her granddaughter.

The alleged offending is said to have taken place in Portsmouth from December 2015 through to November 2022. The court charge states grandmother White was “continuously engaged in behaviour which was controlling or coercive, namely financially” towards the complainant.

The charge added: “(The) behaviour (had) a serious effect on her and you knew or ought to have known that the behaviour would have a serious effect on her.”

White, who previously denied, the offence, is set for a trial on July 30. She was granted conditional bail.