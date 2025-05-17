Southsea landlady repeatedly punched and stamped on during terrifying break-in

A Southsea landlady was repeatedly punched in the head and stamped on during a terrifying early morning break-in.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rutland Arms | Sophie Lewis

Two men stormed into the Rutland Arms, Francis Avenue, before unleashing a relentless beating on Sarah Lucas who was left with a suspected dislocated shoulder.

The thieves took a till before running off - but left empty-handed after it transpired the till was empty. Police are now investigating the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Writing in a social media post, Sarah said: “I apologise to anyone who came wanting breakfasts this morning. I was closed because around 2am I had a break in and I was attacked by two ‘men’.

“I was repeatedly punched in the head and stamped on. I’m bruised and it looks like my shoulder dislocated but went back in. They took a till drawer and after hitting me again, ran off.

“The till drawer was completely empty so they ended up with nothing but an empty metal box. The police are investigating. Forensics were here early morning so cooking was not happening today.

“I’m likely to open later today but not at least until the pain killers kick in, so please bear with me. If you do hear anything or are told anything about this incident please don’t hesitate in calling the police. I sincerely appreciate your understanding.”