News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Southsea man, 34, arrested for drink-driving after morning three-car crash in Havant

A MAN was arrested for drink-driving after a three-car crash in Havant on Monday morning.

By Steve Deeks
16 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 5th Dec 2022, 4:54pm

Police were called at 10.49am to the collision on Park Road North, Havant. Officers said no one was hurt in the three-car pile-up.

A 34-year-old man from Southsea was arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle with alcohol above the limit. He is currently in police custody.

Hide Ad

SEE ALSO: Drug driving arrests

Three vehicle collision on Park Road North, Havant
Most Popular

Police made four arrests on Sunday for drug driving around the Guildhall area in Portsmouth as part of Operation Holly, the force’s annual festive clampdown.