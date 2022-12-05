Southsea man, 34, arrested for drink-driving after morning three-car crash in Havant
A MAN was arrested for drink-driving after a three-car crash in Havant on Monday morning.
By Steve Deeks
16 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated
5th Dec 2022, 4:54pm
Police were called at 10.49am to the collision on Park Road North, Havant. Officers said no one was hurt in the three-car pile-up.
A 34-year-old man from Southsea was arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle with alcohol above the limit. He is currently in police custody.
