Four drug driving arrests made in Portsmouth as Christmas crackdown on impaired driving intensifies
FOUR people were arrested in Portsmouth last night as police clamp down on impaired driving.
Officers were patrolling in the Guildhall area last night as part of Operation Holly. Hampshire Roads Policing Unit tweeted: ‘#OpHolly was conducted last night in Portsmouth around the guildhall area.
‘Four persons were arrested for drug driving and many cars dealt with for other offences. You never know where we could be so don't take the risk.’
Operation Holly is the annual drink and drug driving enforcement campaign. The campaign runs across December with more enforcement activity on the roads and increase patrols.
Chief inspector Chris Spellerberg, of the Roads Policing Unit, said over 200 people were detained last year. He added: ‘We want everyone to make it home safely, so our message is simple – it's not worth the risk.
‘The selfish minority who choose to drink or drug drive may think they aren’t causing any harm. They are wrong.
‘All too often our officers see the devastating consequences of drink and drug driving. Such recklessness has taken the lives of far too many people, leaving countless families in ruins.
‘You might think you are fine to drive, ride your motorcycle or e-scooter after a few pints or taking drugs, but every day we are arresting people with exactly the same mindset.’ CI Spellerberg said more people are expected to be at social events over Christmas and the New Year period due to the World Cup.
Police and Crime Commissioner Donna Jones added: ‘Drink and drug driving kills. There is absolutely no excuse for anyone to get behind the wheel if they are unfit to drive.’