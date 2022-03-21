Southsea man, 43, remanded in custody over burglary in which a 'number of items' taken from address

A MAN charged with burglary after an incident in which a ‘number of items’ were taken from an address has been remanded in custody after a court appearance.

By Steve Deeks
Monday, 21st March 2022, 11:22 am
Updated Monday, 21st March 2022, 11:45 am

Brian Kerridge, 43, of Victoria Road North, Southsea, appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Friday charged with a house burglary.

It comes following an incident at an address on St Ronan’s Road on Thursday, January 20.

Read More

Read More
Hampshire crime commissioner Donna Jones launches review into secret police disc...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

A spokesman for Hampshire police said on Friday: ‘It was reported to us that sometime between 4am and 4.30am entry was gained to the property via a ground floor window and a number of items were taken.’

Now, following his court appearance, Kerridge has been remanded in custody with him next due to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on April 22.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

Subscribe here for unlimited access to all our coverage, including Pompey, for just 26p a day.

News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
Follow us

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise