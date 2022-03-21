Brian Kerridge, 43, of Victoria Road North, Southsea, appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Friday charged with a house burglary.

It comes following an incident at an address on St Ronan’s Road on Thursday, January 20.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

A spokesman for Hampshire police said on Friday: ‘It was reported to us that sometime between 4am and 4.30am entry was gained to the property via a ground floor window and a number of items were taken.’

Now, following his court appearance, Kerridge has been remanded in custody with him next due to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on April 22.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron