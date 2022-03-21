Southsea man, 43, remanded in custody over burglary in which a 'number of items' taken from address
A MAN charged with burglary after an incident in which a ‘number of items’ were taken from an address has been remanded in custody after a court appearance.
Brian Kerridge, 43, of Victoria Road North, Southsea, appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Friday charged with a house burglary.
It comes following an incident at an address on St Ronan’s Road on Thursday, January 20.
Read More
A spokesman for Hampshire police said on Friday: ‘It was reported to us that sometime between 4am and 4.30am entry was gained to the property via a ground floor window and a number of items were taken.’
Now, following his court appearance, Kerridge has been remanded in custody with him next due to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on April 22.