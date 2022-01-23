Jamie Webb launched his campaign of harassment against Alison Sudbury and her daughter last year.

Between August 10 and September 16, 2021, the 52-year-old, of St Andrews Road, Southsea, sent texts to the pair and visited Mrs Sudbury’s home, uninvited.

Webb pleaded guilty to harassment on during a previous hearing on December 15.

His case was adjourned for pre-sentencing reports.

Webb is due to be sentenced at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court tomorrow afternoon.

