Southsea man, 52, who harassed woman and her daughter with 'threatening messages' to be sentence
A MAN who sent ‘abusive and threatening messages’ to a mother and her daughter is due to be sentenced for his crimes.
Sunday, 23rd January 2022, 1:12 pm
Jamie Webb launched his campaign of harassment against Alison Sudbury and her daughter last year.
Between August 10 and September 16, 2021, the 52-year-old, of St Andrews Road, Southsea, sent texts to the pair and visited Mrs Sudbury’s home, uninvited.
Webb pleaded guilty to harassment on during a previous hearing on December 15.
His case was adjourned for pre-sentencing reports.
Webb is due to be sentenced at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court tomorrow afternoon.
