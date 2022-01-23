Southsea man, 52, who harassed woman and her daughter with 'threatening messages' to be sentenced

A MAN who sent ‘abusive and threatening messages’ to a mother and her daughter is due to be sentenced for his crimes.

By Tom Cotterill
Sunday, 23rd January 2022, 1:12 pm
Updated Sunday, 23rd January 2022, 7:45 pm

Jamie Webb launched his campaign of harassment against Alison Sudbury and her daughter last year.

Between August 10 and September 16, 2021, the 52-year-old, of St Andrews Road, Southsea, sent texts to the pair and visited Mrs Sudbury’s home, uninvited.

Webb pleaded guilty to harassment on during a previous hearing on December 15.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse portsmouth news breaking

His case was adjourned for pre-sentencing reports.

Webb is due to be sentenced at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court tomorrow afternoon.

