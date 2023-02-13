Southsea man, 53, arrested after drug warrant search in Elm Grove with substances and cash seized
Police arrested a man suspected of planning to sell drugs following a drugs warrant search on Elm Grove, Portsmouth.
The joint operation was carried out by officers from the Portsmouth 'Neighbourhoods Policing Team' and 'The Integrated Offender Management Team' on Monday, February 13.
A police spokesperson said: ‘A 53-year-old man from Southsea was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a drug of class B and possession of Class C.’
Police also confirmed that suspected drugs, cash, and scales were seized.
