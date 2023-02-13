The joint operation was carried out by officers from the Portsmouth 'Neighbourhoods Policing Team' and 'The Integrated Offender Management Team' on Monday, February 13.

A police spokesperson said: ‘A 53-year-old man from Southsea was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a drug of class B and possession of Class C.’

Police searched the Elm Grove premises on Monday, February 13.

Police also confirmed that suspected drugs, cash, and scales were seized.

