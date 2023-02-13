Woman dragged out of van by her hair and injured - and man is arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill

‘She was sat in a parked blue and white Volkswagen Transporter van when the man opened the door and dragged her out by her hair. The woman suffered minor injuries to her hands and legs and the man left the scene.

‘A 48-year-old man from Fareham was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, attempting to cause grievous bodily harm and making threats to kill. He has been released on police bail until April 1 while the investigation continues. We would now like to appeal for any witnesses to come forward and we would also like to speak to anyone with relevant dash-cam, doorbell or CCTV footage that could assist us.’