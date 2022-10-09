Southsea man, 58, due in court over daytime Portchester flashing incidents in White Hart Lane and sexual activity while child is present
A 58-year-old man from Southsea is due in court over daytime flashing incidents and sexual activity while a child is present.
By Steve Deeks
Sunday, 9th October 2022, 3:15 pm
Police investigating reports of public indecent exposures in Portchester have charged Raymond Casson, of Highland Road.
The incidents allegedly place in White Hart Lane area on the afternoon of Wednesday October 5.
Casson was charged with exposure, four counts of engaging in sexual activity in child’s presence, and breaching a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.
He was remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Monday.