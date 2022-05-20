Steven Jackson, of St Edwards Road, Southsea, will appear before justices at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

The 49-year-old faces three separate charges – two of common assault and one of criminal damage to property.

Jackson is accused of first assaulting Diana Mocanu at Downham Lodge, in Southsea, on April 17 of this year and then again, at the lodge, the following day on April 18.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

The 49-year-old is also facing a charge of criminal damage. He is accused of having breaking an internal door at Downham Lodge, causing an estimated £440 of damage, on March 12 of this year.

No plea has been entered to the allegations.