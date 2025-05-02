Southsea man accused of office stabbing attempted murder appears in court
A Southsea man charged with attempted murder after a woman was stabbed at an office on Wednesday has appeared in court.
Anwar Ashraf, 37, who is of no fixed address but was recently living in Southsea, faced charges of attempted murder and possession of a blade when he appeared at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court today.
It comes after police were called at 9.15am on Wednesday 30 April to reports a woman had been stabbed at an office in Parkway, Whiteley.
The female in her 40s was taken to hospital with stab wounds to her abdomen, chest, back, and arm. She remains in hospital in a stable condition.
Ashraf was remanded in custody and will next appear at Winchester Crown Court on May 28.