Police have arrested a man from Southsea after a 76-year-old male was seriously assaulted. The attack happened at the Cattle Market in Market Road, Chichester nearly two weeks ago.

Sussex Police are currently investigating what caused the assault and who is responsible. The male who was detained, 64, was arrested on suspicious of GBH.

The attack happened at the Cattle Market car park in Market Road, Chichester. Picture: Google Street View.

The force said: “Officers were called to the Cattle Market car park at about 12.20pm on Sunday, 23 July. A 76-year-old man from Worthing suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital where he remains.

"A 64-year-old man from Southsea was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm. He has been released on conditional bail, pending further enquiries.

"Officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the assault, or anyone who has any information that could assist them with their investigation."

Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting 583 of 23/07.