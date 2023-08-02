Following the suspicious death of an 18 year-old man on the steps of Portsmouth Guildhall on Saturday evening, police have sought to keep the suspect in custody to further their investigation.

A Warrant of Further Detention which lasts until just after midnight on the morning of Thursday, August 3, was granted by Portsmouth Magistrates Court yesterday (Tuesday, August 1).

Police pictured searching the scene of a murder in the Guildhall area of Portsmouth, Hampshire, UK. Saturday 29th July 2023. Picture: Sam Stephenson.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We were called to Guildhall Square at 11pm on Saturday 29 July after the victim was stabbed by a another man he did not know. Police officers and paramedics, along with colleagues from partner agencies in the area provided treatment to the teenager who died a short time later.

“Three teenagers aged 15, 16, and 17 were initially arrested as part of our enquiries, but have been released without charge and will face no further action.”

A post-mortem has now taken place and the latest arrest follows a significant number of different lines of enquiry being undertaken in the area. The 23 year-old man remains in custody at this time. Specialist teams from across Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary have been assisting the investigation.

Chief Inspector Paul Markham, who oversees policing in the city, said: “This is a shocking incident for our local communities where a teenage boy has died in the city centre on one of the busiest nights of the week. We understand the impact this will have had on the boy’s family, friends, and the local community.

"Whilst we can’t comment further on the investigation at the current time, there is no wider risk that we have identified to the public. Additional patrols are planned around Guildhall Walk over the coming days and weekend. If you have any concerns please speak to one of our officers in the area.

“We regularly make proactive efforts to target knife carriers and remove weapons from the streets of the city. This work is ongoing, and we hope that anyone thinking of carrying a knife recognises that there are serious consequences both for themselves and others when they make that decision to pick up a weapon.

“We continue to work alongside a number of agencies in our response to keeping people safe within Portsmouth’s Night Time Economy, including Portsmouth City Council, The Police and Crime Commissioner’s Violent Crime Reduction Unit, Street Pastors, South Central Ambulance Service, CCTV staff and security and staff at all of our licensed premises”.