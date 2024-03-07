Southsea man arrested after shoplifting incident at Marks and Spencer in Gunwharf Quays
Danny Don Baldacchino, 39, of Warwick Crescent, was arrested on Wednesday, March 6 after high value goods were stolen from M&S in Gunwharf Quays. He was also wanted for two further warrants with police receiving a tip off from the local community regarding his whereabouts.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: "We arrested a 39-year-old man in Bridgeside Close, Portsmouth shortly after 1pm yesterday (Wednesday, March 6). The man was detained on suspicion of shoplifting, following a reported incident at Marks & Spencer, Gunwharf Quays on Monday, February 19.
“Danny Don Baldacchino, of Warwick Crescent, Southsea was subsequently charged with shoplifting and due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court this morning (Thursday, March 7).”