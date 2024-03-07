Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Danny Don Baldacchino, 39, of Warwick Crescent, was arrested on Wednesday, March 6 after high value goods were stolen from M&S in Gunwharf Quays. He was also wanted for two further warrants with police receiving a tip off from the local community regarding his whereabouts.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: "We arrested a 39-year-old man in Bridgeside Close, Portsmouth shortly after 1pm yesterday (Wednesday, March 6). The man was detained on suspicion of shoplifting, following a reported incident at Marks & Spencer, Gunwharf Quays on Monday, February 19.