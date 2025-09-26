A man from Portsmouth has been arrested after a stolen car crashed into another vehicle.

The 22-year-old from Southsea was detained along with two boys following a collision Tuesday evening (September 23). Police were called to Chandler’s Ford to the junction between Park Road and Merdon Avenue just before 6.20pm.

No injuries were reported at the scene, but a man and two boys fled the area. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said officers quickly located and arrested all three of them, just as they were about to get into a taxi.

The Southsea man was arrested on suspicion of committing four offences: theft of a motor vehicle, failing to stop a mechanically propelled vehicle when requested by a constable, using a motor vehicle on a road without third party insurance, and driving a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence. These offences were also levelled at an arrested 16-year-old boy from Eastleigh.

A 15-year-old boy from Chandler’s Ford was arrested on suspicion of committing four offences: theft of motor vehicle, fail to stop when directed by a Police Constable, using a motor vehicle on a road without third party insurance, and driving a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

The trio have been released on conditional bail pending further enquiries. Anyone who witnessed anything of the collision, or who has any footage of it, is asked to call 101 and quote incident number 44250431403.