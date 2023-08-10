Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary officers rushed to the old police station in Wootton Street, Cosham after reports that a “suspicious male” was in the building.

The suspect, a man in his 30s from Southsea, was arrested on suspicion of burglary and going equipped for theft.

A force spokesperson said: “At around 9am on 7 August we were called to reports of a suspicious male in the old Cosham Police Station on Wootton Street.“Police were deployed to the station and arrested a 39-year-old male from Southsea on suspicion of burglary and going equipped for theft. He has been bailed until 3 October while enquiries continue.”