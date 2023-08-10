Southsea man arrested on suspicion of burlglary after he broke into for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary police station
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary officers rushed to the old police station in Wootton Street, Cosham after reports that a “suspicious male” was in the building.
The suspect, a man in his 30s from Southsea, was arrested on suspicion of burglary and going equipped for theft.
A force spokesperson said: “At around 9am on 7 August we were called to reports of a suspicious male in the old Cosham Police Station on Wootton Street.“Police were deployed to the station and arrested a 39-year-old male from Southsea on suspicion of burglary and going equipped for theft. He has been bailed until 3 October while enquiries continue.”