Anthony Martin, 43, has been charged with several offences.

These include two counts of attempted robbery, two counts of robbery, four counts of possession of a bladed article, and one count of theft.

Martin is connected to a robbery at a CEX store in London Road, Portsmouth, on October 19. Picture: Google Street View.

He’s also accused of twice attacking an emergency worker.

The Beach Road resident is linked to offences in Havant, Portsmouth, Eastleigh and Southampton.

A statement from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘The charges are in connection with an attempted robbery at the Meridian Centre CEX store in Havant and a robbery at the London Road CEX store in Portsmouth on Wednesday, October 19, in addition to an attempted robbery at the Co-op store on Parkville Road in Southampton and a robbery at the Market Street CEX in Eastleigh on Monday, October 24.