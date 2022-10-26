Southsea man charged after spate of Hampshire knifepoint robberies including at Portsmouth CEX store
A MAN from Southsea has been charged in relation to a series of knifepoint robberies across Hampshire.
Anthony Martin, 43, has been charged with several offences.
These include two counts of attempted robbery, two counts of robbery, four counts of possession of a bladed article, and one count of theft.
Most Popular
He’s also accused of twice attacking an emergency worker.
The Beach Road resident is linked to offences in Havant, Portsmouth, Eastleigh and Southampton.
A statement from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘The charges are in connection with an attempted robbery at the Meridian Centre CEX store in Havant and a robbery at the London Road CEX store in Portsmouth on Wednesday, October 19, in addition to an attempted robbery at the Co-op store on Parkville Road in Southampton and a robbery at the Market Street CEX in Eastleigh on Monday, October 24.
‘Martin was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court this morning.’