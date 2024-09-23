Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been charged with stealing valuables from a staff area in a Portsmouth hotel.

Jamie Edward Douglas Bell, of Victoria Road South, Southsea, will appear Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court today (September 23).

Portsmouth Police said a reported incident took place at the Keppels Head Hotel at The Hard, Portsmouth.

The force said a bag containing an iPad, a watch and AirPods were stolen from the staff area. “Subsequent enquiries led to items being recovered and 46 year-old Jamie Edward Douglas Bell of Victoria Road South in Southsea being charged with burglary,” Portsmouth Police added.

“He was remanded to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court today (Monday 23 September).