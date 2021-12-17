Officers investigating a suspicious incident at Pryzm nightclub have charged 24-year-old Ismail Elkhalifa, 24, of Eton Road, with kidnap.

The charge comes after an incident in club in the early hours of Tuesday morning, which saw a 20-year-old woman on the dancefloor approached by a man unknown to her, who claimed to work for the venue.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pryzm nightclub, Stanhope Road, Portsmouth. Stock Picture: Chris Moorhouse

The man escorted the woman from the premises, where the woman approached door staff who confirmed that the man did not work for the venue. The door staff then called police.

The woman was not injured during the incident.

Elkhalifa was remanded into custody and is due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court this morning.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron