Southsea man charged with kidnap after woman 'escorted' from Pryzm nightclub in Portsmouth
A MAN from Southsea has been charged with suspected kidnap after a woman was escorted from a popular city centre nightclub by someone claiming to be a staff member.
Officers investigating a suspicious incident at Pryzm nightclub have charged 24-year-old Ismail Elkhalifa, 24, of Eton Road, with kidnap.
The charge comes after an incident in club in the early hours of Tuesday morning, which saw a 20-year-old woman on the dancefloor approached by a man unknown to her, who claimed to work for the venue.
The man escorted the woman from the premises, where the woman approached door staff who confirmed that the man did not work for the venue. The door staff then called police.
The woman was not injured during the incident.
Elkhalifa was remanded into custody and is due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court this morning.