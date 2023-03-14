Southsea man charged with several offences after multiple police officers attacked at city centre pub
A man has been charged after five emergency workers and another man were attacked.
Aidan Gough, 24, faces multiple charges following reports of several assaults on February 21. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman said officers at the scene saw a man in his 20s verbally abusing staff inside the Isambard Kingdom Brunel Wetherspoons pub in Guildhall Walk.
She added: ‘On attendance at the scene, it was reported to officers that a man in his 20s had become threatening and verbally abusive to members of staff within the pub. He then attempted to assault a number of them, causing an injury to the leg of a second man in his 20s.’
The spokeswoman said four police officers and a paramedic were also assaulted. She added an ambulance was damaged at the scene.
Gough, of St Michael’s Road, has been charged with assault by beating; five counts of assault by beating of an emergency worker; criminal damage; possession of an offensive weapon in a public place; racially/religiously aggravated harassment/alarm/distress by words/writing; using threatening/abusive/insulting words/behaviour to cause harassment/alarm/distress; using threatening/abusive/insulting words/behaviour likely to cause harassment/alarm/distress; using threatening/abusive/insulting words/behaviour with intent to cause fear of/provoke unlawful violence.
SEE ALSO: Residents at Raglan Court in Gosport are angry at Stonewater following the price increase of their rent and service charge
He has been remanded in custody and will appear before Portsmouth Crown Court on March 17. Police were initially called to reports of another assault.
The spokeswoman said: ‘Officers attended and located a man in his 20s with an injury to his head. We have fully investigated the initial report and having reviewed the body worn footage of attending officers and spoken to a number of witnesses at the scene, this matter will not be investigated further.’