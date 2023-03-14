Aidan Gough, 24, faces multiple charges following reports of several assaults on February 21. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman said officers at the scene saw a man in his 20s verbally abusing staff inside the Isambard Kingdom Brunel Wetherspoons pub in Guildhall Walk.

She added: ‘On attendance at the scene, it was reported to officers that a man in his 20s had become threatening and verbally abusive to members of staff within the pub. He then attempted to assault a number of them, causing an injury to the leg of a second man in his 20s.’

The spokeswoman said four police officers and a paramedic were also assaulted. She added an ambulance was damaged at the scene.

Gough, of St Michael’s Road, has been charged with assault by beating; five counts of assault by beating of an emergency worker; criminal damage; possession of an offensive weapon in a public place; racially/religiously aggravated harassment/alarm/distress by words/writing; using threatening/abusive/insulting words/behaviour to cause harassment/alarm/distress; using threatening/abusive/insulting words/behaviour likely to cause harassment/alarm/distress; using threatening/abusive/insulting words/behaviour with intent to cause fear of/provoke unlawful violence.

He has been remanded in custody and will appear before Portsmouth Crown Court on March 17. Police were initially called to reports of another assault.