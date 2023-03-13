Emily O’Brien, 29, was found to have spat at a male victim amid a torrent of verbal abuse in West Street, Fareham. She was also punished for stealing a pair of trainers from a porch Carisbrooke Road, Gosport.

NOW READ: Woman charged with stealing trainers

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gosport Police reported on Facebook: ‘Emily O’ Brien, aged 29 and of no fixed abode, was jailed for burglary, common assault and using threatening/abusive words or behaviour likely to cause a person harassment, alarm or distress. The burglary occurred on November 16, 2022, when O’Brien was witnessed by police to steal some trainers from a porch in Carisbrooke Road, Gosport.

Emily O’Brien, 29, of no fixed abode, was sentenced at Portsmouth Magistrates Court. Picture: IAN HARGREAVES

‘The assault and public order offence took place two days later in West Street, Fareham, when O’Brien spat at a council worker and hurled abuse at him.’