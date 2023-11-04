News you can trust since 1877
Southsea man charged with string of violent offences including assault of emergency worker and burglary

A Southsea man has been charged with offences including assault, assaulting an emergency worker, burglary and attempt theft from a motor vehicle.
By Joe Buncle
Published 4th Nov 2023, 15:29 GMT
Updated 4th Nov 2023, 15:29 GMT
The 27-year-old was charged with the string of offences after Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary officers attented a report of a burglary – during which two officers were attacked.

A force spokesperson said: “Luke Bews, 27, from St Vincent Road, Southsea, has been charged with two counts of assault by beating, assault by beating of an emergency worker and common assault of an emergency worker.

“He was also charged with two counts of attempt burglary dwelling with intent to steal, three counts of attempt theft from motor vehicle, burglary dwelling – theft/attempt theft with violence and burglary dwelling and theft – no violence.

A Southsea man has been charged with a string of violent offences.A Southsea man has been charged with a string of violent offences.
"It comes after officers received a report of a burglary at a number of addresses in Macaulay Avenue just before 4am yesterday (3 November). We have attended the scene and two officers were assaulted.”

Meanwhile, officers received a report that a woman was assaulted on Newbolt Road on 2 November and that a man was assaulted on Masefield Avenue on 3 November.

Bews is due to appear at Southampton Magistrates Court today (4 November).