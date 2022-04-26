Daniel Prenga, 25, of Heidelberg Road, has been charged with possession with intent to supply a Class A drug.

The charge comes after officers stopped a vehicle seen speeding and driving erratically along Eastern Road.

Officers conducted a search and located suspected Class A drugs, cash and a number of mobile phones.

‘A subsequent search of an address connected with Prenga revealed further suspected Class A drugs, a significant quantity of cash, mobile phones and sim cards and drugs paraphernalia,’ a police statement said.

He has been remanded in custody and will next appear in Portsmouth Crown Court on Monday May 23.

A 22-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug. She has been released from police custody but remains under investigation.

‘We’d like to take this opportunity to remind you to please get in touch if you suspect drug related activity in your area. Even the smallest pieces of information can help us develop a stronger intelligence picture,’ the statement added.

Call police on 101 or report online at https://orlo.uk/ugMyV

Alternatively people can contact Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://orlo.uk/9zVkP

